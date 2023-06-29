Lil Wayne To Be Honored With Icon Award At BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
June 29, 2023
Lil Wayne is set to be honored for his contributions to Hip-Hop in a major way.
On Tuesday, June 27, BMI announced that the Young Money founder will be presented with the Icon Award at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. The organization plans to recognize the rapper's 20-year career in the music industry by giving him their highest honor ahead of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Wayne will join a long line of legendary artists who have won the award in the past including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Babyface and Busta Rhymes. The awards show is happening on September 6 at LIV Nightclub inside the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.
“As a legend and superstar of Hip-Hop, Lil Wayne is synonymous with the genre. He’s been part of the BMI family since 2002, and we’re proud to name him a BMI Icon in keeping with his reputation as one of the most influential artists of all time,” said Catherine Brewton, Vice President of Creative in Atlanta. “We’re also excited to pay tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop with a celebration that reflects the genre’s legacy, which has infiltrated entertainment, fashion, sports and much more. We’re thrilled to be back in Miami for this history-making milestone and to recognize BMI’s songwriters and producers who will usher R&B/Hip-Hop into the next 50 years. It’s going to be a night to remember.”
Wayne will receive the award following his return to the concert circuit with his "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour. It also comes ahead of his upcoming album Tha Carter VI. The seasoned MC announced his plans to release the album last year after he reunited with Drake, Nicki Minaj and his Young Money crew in Toronto.
Congratulations to Lil Wayne!