Lil Wayne To Be Honored With Icon Award At BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards 2023

“As a legend and superstar of Hip-Hop, Lil Wayne is synonymous with the genre. He’s been part of the BMI family since 2002, and we’re proud to name him a BMI Icon in keeping with his reputation as one of the most influential artists of all time,” said Catherine Brewton, Vice President of Creative in Atlanta. “We’re also excited to pay tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop with a celebration that reflects the genre’s legacy, which has infiltrated entertainment, fashion, sports and much more. We’re thrilled to be back in Miami for this history-making milestone and to recognize BMI’s songwriters and producers who will usher R&B/Hip-Hop into the next 50 years. It’s going to be a night to remember.”



Wayne will receive the award following his return to the concert circuit with his "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour. It also comes ahead of his upcoming album Tha Carter VI. The seasoned MC announced his plans to release the album last year after he reunited with Drake, Nicki Minaj and his Young Money crew in Toronto.



Congratulations to Lil Wayne!