Madonna's Family Believed They 'May Lose Her' Amid Health Scare

Madonna's family was reportedly worried that they had lost her after she was found unresponsive in New York City and rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 24th. In a new report from the Daily Mail, an unidentified family member revealed what was going through their heads during the serious health scare.

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst," the relative said. "Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

On Wednesday, June 28th, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary revealed that the legendary pop star had been taken to the ICU and intubated after she "developed a serious bacterial infection." While there's little information on the infection, sources close to her have claimed that her rigorous rehearsal schedule for the upcoming Celebration Tour may have contributed. Madonna will have to postpone the tour, which was set to kick off next month, as she recovers. "A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary shared. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna's longtime friend Rosie O'Donnell also shared an update on her health on Thursday, June 29th. "She's feeling good," the host of iHeart's Onward podcast wrote alongside an old photo of the pair on the Rosie O'Donnell Show.