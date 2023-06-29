Man Tests Positive On Pregnancy Test After Having Abdominal Pain

There can be many causes of abdominal pain, everything from a ruptured appendix to gas, so when patients come in suffering from it, doctors tend to do a handful of tests to help diagnose the issue. Well when one 42-year-old man with abdominal pain saw a doctor, both he and his physician were shocked by what the tests showed - that he was pregnant.

It happened in Jordan, where the man's doctor shared his story with Arabic news outlet Al-Arabiya. The doctor said the test results "came as a complete surprise to the entire clinic." The outcome of the tests only led to more tests, which confirmed the presence of pregnancy hormones - the same amount as a woman who is seven weeks pregnant. However, the tests also revealed that the man had a tumor in his pancreas that had spread to his liver.

A biopsy provided doctors with samples from the tumor and after examining them under a microscope, they saw that the tumor was actually secreting pregnancy hormones.

They concluded that the patient's condition is a rare medical anomaly that requires specialized treatment.

If you are really into medical videos, you can watch the biopsy of the tumor on the doctor's Facebook page.