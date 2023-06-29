Naomi Campbell Welcomes Surprise Baby No. 2 At 53

Campbell's famous friends took to the comments section to congratulate her on her second child. "NAOMI!! Congratulations!!" Kelly Rowland wrote. "Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!" actress Zoe Saldana commented. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen also commented, "And then there were TWO! A boyfriend for Lucy! I’m so happy for you!"



The supermodel welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in May 2021. While Campbell has been tight-lipped about the details, she revealed in a February 2022 interview with British Vogue that her daughter was not adopted. "She's my child," she said. She's also been open about wanting to be a mother in interviews as far back as 2017. "I think about having children all the time," she told the Evening Standard. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want." When asked if she would be a single parent in the interview, Campbell said, "No. I do want a father figure. I think it's important."