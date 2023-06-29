Naomi Campbell Welcomes Surprise Baby No. 2 At 53
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 29, 2023
Naomi Campbell surprised fans this week when she announced the birth of her second child. On Thursday, June 29th, the supermodel took to Instagram to introduce her followers to her baby boy, which she has not yet revealed the name of.
"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of her holding the newborn in her arms. "A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙 It’s never too late to become a mother."
Campbell's famous friends took to the comments section to congratulate her on her second child. "NAOMI!! Congratulations!!" Kelly Rowland wrote. "Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!" actress Zoe Saldana commented. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen also commented, "And then there were TWO! A boyfriend for Lucy! I’m so happy for you!"
The supermodel welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in May 2021. While Campbell has been tight-lipped about the details, she revealed in a February 2022 interview with British Vogue that her daughter was not adopted. "She's my child," she said. She's also been open about wanting to be a mother in interviews as far back as 2017. "I think about having children all the time," she told the Evening Standard. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want." When asked if she would be a single parent in the interview, Campbell said, "No. I do want a father figure. I think it's important."