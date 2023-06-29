NFL Player Denies Betting On Games, Confirms Suspension
By Jason Hall
June 29, 2023
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere has issued a statement confirming that he's been suspended six games for violating the league's gambling policy, but denied betting on NFL games, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Petit-Frere acknowledged a report that the NFL was planning to announce "another round of sanctions regarding its gambling policies" and that he was among the "group of players receiving a six-game suspension," but specified that his wagers were on other sports.
"The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law," Petit-Frere said in a statement obtained and shared by Schefter on Thursday (June 29). "It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.
"I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and the Titans fans. I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.
"I will do everything in my power to help the team during training camp and will be prepared when I return to the roster during the season."
Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023
His statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/mvXfig5V10
On Wednesday (June 28), sources with knowledge of the situation told Schefter that several NFL players were expected to be given season-long suspensions this week. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., who publicly admitted to being at the center of the league's investigation into potential violations of the league's gambling policy earlier this month, is reported to be among the players facing suspension.
A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7hPaqJOQlN— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2023
"A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted.
The NFL prohibits all non-players from betting on sports, while players can only place legal wagers on non-NFL games and events. The league controls its gambling policy without input from the NFL Players Association, which allowed its decision to let players bet on other sports, despite prohibiting non-players from doing so.
Rodgers addressed reports that he was part of the league's investigation into potential gambling policy violations on June 5.
"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers wrote. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."
The Colts had previously confirmed an investigation into a then-unnamed player in a statement shared Monday afternoon.
“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time," the team said via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.
The investigation was initially reported by Matt Rybaltowski of SportsHandle.com, citing a source who referred to the wagering activities as "pervasive" and included bets on the Colts.
In April, five NFL players were suspended for violations of the NFL's gambling policy, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Four Detroit Lions players -- wide receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill, cornerback C.J. Moore -- and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were all disciplined in relation to the violations, according to Rapoport.
Additionally, an unidentified NFL player reportedly lost $8 million from gambling in 2022, a league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.
Last year, then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games. The league confirmed "the activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021" in which Ridley was inactive and away from the Falcons while being listed on the non-football illness list in a news release shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the time.