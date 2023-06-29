NFL Player Denies Betting On Games, Confirms Suspension

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere has issued a statement confirming that he's been suspended six games for violating the league's gambling policy, but denied betting on NFL games, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Petit-Frere acknowledged a report that the NFL was planning to announce "another round of sanctions regarding its gambling policies" and that he was among the "group of players receiving a six-game suspension," but specified that his wagers were on other sports.

"The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law," Petit-Frere said in a statement obtained and shared by Schefter on Thursday (June 29). "It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.

"I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and the Titans fans. I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.

"I will do everything in my power to help the team during training camp and will be prepared when I return to the roster during the season."