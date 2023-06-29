Nicki Minaj Reveals Shocking New Update About Her Upcoming Album

"Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days," Nicki wrote. "Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁 so…here it goes: 🎀 MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- 🎀 and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2 🎀"



In her post, Minaj includes a photo of herself that serves as an homage to Pink Friday's album cover. She also gave a target timeframe from her upcoming tour, and guarantees that her fans will "love. this. album." The announcement comes after Minaj has spent the past year delivering new music including her recent collaboration "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua.



Look out for Pink Friday 2 on November 17.

