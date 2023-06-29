North Carolina Couple 'In Disbelief' After Scoring Major Lottery Prize

A couple in North Carolina are planning to celebrate their recent major lottery win with an overseas trip back to a place they used to call home.

Michael Camp, of Cary, recently used Online Play on the NC Lottery's official mobile app to purchase a $1 Quick Pick ticket for Saturday's (June 24) Cash 5 jackpot drawing, a move that he soon learned proved to be quite successful, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

According to Camp, he has a (now seemingly effectual) plan in place: Buy lotto tickets after the prize reaches a certain amount.

"Whenever it gets over $300,000, I like to start buying tickets," he said.

The morning after the drawing, Camp received a notification alerting him that he won the $453,907 Cash 5 jackpot and he immediately had to share the exciting news with his wife.

"It was surreal," he said. "I went and woke up my wife. We were both in disbelief."

Camp claimed the prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday (June 27), taking home a grand total of $323,409 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he and his wife plan to do with their new winnings, he told lottery officials he plans to celebrate with his grandchildren and put some funds in his savings but they also plan to take a trip to Europe.

"We love to travel," said Camp. "We used to live in Europe and it will be great to go back."