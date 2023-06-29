Ohio Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is the best time to grill up all of your barbecue favorites, but if you want someone else to do all of the heavy lifting, try any of the myriad restaurants around the state serving up some of the best BBQ around, from pulled pork and smoked chicken to saucy ribs and classic sides.

Yelp searched around the country to find the best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., compiling a list of the top spot in each state. Here's how the site determined its list:

"To determine the best barbecue restaurant in every state, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'barbecue,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords."

So which Ohio restaurant was named the best BBQ joint in the state?

Midwest Best BBQ & Creamery

Located just outside of Cincinnati, this restaurants tips the scales on the best barbecue in the state — "Best" is even in the name! Midwest Best BBQ has a Yelp score of 4.5 out of 5 stars and nearly 300 reviews, with some of the most popular dishes being the pulled pork, chopped beef brisket and chopped chicken sandwiches. According to one reviewer:

"HOLY CRAP THIS IS SO GOOD. My husband came here 9 years ago and we just moved back and this was on the top of his list of places we had to go. Quite literally the best wings we've ever had. The G-Funk dry rub is out of this world and the wings are cooked to perfection."

Midwest Best BBQ & Creamery is located at 669 Justice Court in Loveland.

Check out Yelp's full list to see where you can find the best barbecue restaurants around the country.