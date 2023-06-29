Presumed Human Remains Found In Remains Of Titan Submersible

The U.S. Coast Guard said the presumed human remains were discovered in the wreck of the Titan submersible, which imploded on its way to the bottom of the ocean to view the Titanic.

Salvage crews have been pulling debris from the depths of the ocean and bringing the pieces to St. John's, Newfoundland, which is about 400 miles north of where the submersible was destroyed.

The wreckage and human remains will be transported by the Coast Guard to the United States, where investigators will analyze the debris to determine what caused the underwater vehicle to implode, killing all five people onboard.

"There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the TITAN and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again," U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer said.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board is also conducting an inquiry into the accident and has seized the data recorder and interviewed the crew of the Polar Prince, which was serving as Titan's support vessel during the accident.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman Dawood died when the submersible imploded.