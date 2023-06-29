Suspended NFL Player Placed Large Wager On Prop Bet On Teammate
By Jason Hall
June 29, 2023
One of the three NFL players suspended for a full season reportedly placed a large wager on a prop bet on a teammate's performance.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. who, along with teammate Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor was revealed to have been suspended indefinitely through at least the 2023 season, reportedly placed a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under of rushing yards on a Colts running back, which he won, according to ESPN's David Payne Purdum. The prop bet was reported to be the largest wager placed by Rodgers, who had publicly admitted to being at the center of the league's investigation into potential violations of the league's gambling policy earlier this month, is reported to be among the players facing suspension.
Sources: Among Isaiah Rodgers' wagers was a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under of rushing yards on a Colts running back. https://t.co/vsf9ueuRe5— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 29, 2023
The three players were "suspended indefinitely through at least the 2023 season" for betting on NFL games in 2022, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday (June 29).
Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are being suspended indefinitely through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games last season.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023
The NFL prohibits all non-players from betting on sports, while players can only place legal wagers on non-NFL games and events. The league controls its gambling policy without input from the NFL Players Association, which allowed its decision to let players bet on other sports, despite prohibiting non-players from doing so.
Rodgers addressed reports that he was part of the league's investigation into potential gambling policy violations on June 5.
On Thursday, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere issued a statement obtained and shared by Schefeter confirming that he'd been suspended six games for violating the league's gambling policy, but denied betting on NFL games prior to the announced suspensions of Rodgers, Berry and Taylor. Petit-Frere acknowledged a report that the NFL was planning to announce "another round of sanctions regarding its gambling policies" and that he was among the "group of players receiving a six-game suspension," but specified that his wagers were on other sports.
A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7hPaqJOQlN— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2023
"The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law," Petit-Frere said. "It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.
"I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and the Titans fans. I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.
"I will do everything in my power to help the team during training camp and will be prepared when I return to the roster during the season."
The Colts had previously confirmed an investigation into a then-unnamed player in a statement shared Monday afternoon.
“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time," the team said via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.
The investigation was initially reported by Matt Rybaltowski of SportsHandle.com, citing a source who referred to the wagering activities as "pervasive" and included bets on the Colts.
In April, five NFL players were suspended for violations of the NFL's gambling policy, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Four Detroit Lions players -- wide receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill, cornerback C.J. Moore -- and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were all disciplined in relation to the violations, according to Rapoport.
Additionally, an unidentified NFL player reportedly lost $8 million from gambling in 2022, a league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.
Last year, then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games. The league confirmed "the activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021" in which Ridley was inactive and away from the Falcons while being listed on the non-football illness list in a news release shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the time.