Suspended NFL Player Placed Large Wager On Prop Bet On Teammate

"The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law," Petit-Frere said. "It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.

"I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and the Titans fans. I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.

"I will do everything in my power to help the team during training camp and will be prepared when I return to the roster during the season."

The Colts had previously confirmed an investigation into a then-unnamed player in a statement shared Monday afternoon.

“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time," the team said via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

The investigation was initially reported by Matt Rybaltowski of SportsHandle.com, citing a source who referred to the wagering activities as "pervasive" and included bets on the Colts.

In April, five NFL players were suspended for violations of the NFL's gambling policy, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Four Detroit Lions players -- wide receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill, cornerback C.J. Moore -- and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were all disciplined in relation to the violations, according to Rapoport.

Additionally, an unidentified NFL player reportedly lost $8 million from gambling in 2022, a league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

Last year, then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games. The league confirmed "the activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021" in which Ridley was inactive and away from the Falcons while being listed on the non-football illness list in a news release shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the time.