Temple Worker Crushed To Death By 'Lucky' Buddha Statue

A temple worker was killed while moving a 440-pound Buddha statue. Local police said that 40-year-old Saranyu Kanyamai, and another man, identified only as Adisak, were moving the statue from its location outside of a temple in Northern Thailand.

The two men loaded it into a truck so they could bring it inside for a cremation ceremony for a local monk.

As the two men were unloading the statue from the truck, it fell and landed on both of them. The statue crushed Kanyamai's chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. When first responders arrived, they found Adisak's legs trapped underneath the massive golden bust.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. No information was provided about his condition.

"Both of them were moving the heavy statue to prepare for a royal cremation ceremony," Lieutenant Colonel Apisit Supho from the Muang Si Sa Ket police station, according to Metro UK. "The locals told us that they've been busy since morning. The temple also did not have enough hands, which may have contributed to the accident."