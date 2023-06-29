The Best 4th Of July Fireworks Show In Illinois

It's time to break out the sparklers, and dust off the grill! Independence Day is less than a week away, and what better way to celebrate than by attending a 4th of July fireworks show? Firework shows are a long-standing tradition and a fun community event for the whole family. There is one show in each state known for putting on the best fireworks display around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best 4th of July fireworks display in Illinois is held at Navy Pier. For more information visit the official event page.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best 4th of July fireworks display in the entire state:

"Celebrating Independence Day in what was once voted America’s Best City just makes sense—and Chicago has more to offer than just deep-dish pizza and the Cubs. Its Navy Pier features the best view of the 15-minute fireworks show over Lake Michigan, especially if you hop aboard the 196-foot Ferris wheel just before the 9:30 p.m. launch! Plus, the Pier was originally built to honor Navy veterans, so it’s really the perfect patriotic place to spend your holiday."

For a continued list of the best 4th of July firework displays across the country visit rd.com.