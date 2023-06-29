The Best 4th Of July Fireworks Show In Michigan

It's time to break out the sparklers, and dust off the grill! Independence Day is less than a week away, and what better way to celebrate than by attending a 4th of July fireworks show? Firework shows are a long-standing tradition and a fun community event for the whole family. There is one show in each state known for putting on the best fireworks display around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best 4th of July fireworks display in Michigan is held at the Biggest Little Town Parade located in Curtis. For more information visit the official event page.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best 4th of July fireworks display in the entire state:

"For the best and most quaint fireworks display in the state, head to the Biggest Little Town Parade in Curtis, way up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Each year, more than 16,000 people gather to celebrate the 4th of July here with a parade of marching bands, bagpipe performances, floats, and kid-friendly activities. There’s also a beer tent, barbecue, arts and crafts, and live music. The day is capped off with a memorable fireworks show that’s best viewed from Erickson Center Park."

For a continued list of the best 4th of July firework displays across the country visit rd.com.