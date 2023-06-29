The Best 4th Of July Fireworks Show In Minnesota

It's time to break out the sparklers, and dust off the grill! Independence Day is less than a week away, and what better way to celebrate than by attending a 4th of July fireworks show? Firework shows are a long-standing tradition and a fun community event for the whole family. There is one show in each state known for putting on the best fireworks display around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best 4th of July fireworks display in Minnesota can be found at Duluth’s Fourth Fest located at Bayfront Park. For more information visit the official event page.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best 4th of July fireworks display in the entire state:

"Duluth’s Fourth Fest will be the literal nightcap to a long weekend of free entertainment at Bayfront Park. Craft food and beverage vendors will be on hand to keep you busy and your belly full as you get ready to enjoy the upper Midwest’s largest 4th of July fireworks display. On the big day, there will be an eclectic mix of live music—including hip-hop, a Tom Petty cover band, musical theater (the cast of Footloose), classical tunes from the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, and country music. And the amazing fireworks display that we mentioned? That will start at 10:10 p.m."

For a continued list of the best 4th of July firework displays across the country visit rd.com.