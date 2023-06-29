The Best 4th Of July Fireworks Show In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

June 29, 2023

Happy 4th Of July
Photo: Getty Images

It's time to break out the sparklers, and dust off the grill! Independence Day is less than a week away, and what better way to celebrate than by attending a 4th of July fireworks show? Firework shows are a long-standing tradition and a fun community event for the whole family. There is one show in each state known for putting on the best fireworks display around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best 4th of July fireworks display in all of Nebraska is held at Plum Creek Park in Seward. For more information about the show visit the event's website.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best 4th of July fireworks display in the entire state:

"The people of Seward, Nebraska, will once again Rally Around the Flag on the 4th. A dedication of new exhibits at the Nebraska National Guard Museum at 9 a.m. starts the July 4th festivities, but there’s also a car show, a parade, live music, dancers and cloggers, and a craft show, all building up to the 10 p.m. fireworks display at Plum Creek Park."

For a continued list of the best 4th of July firework displays across the country visit rd.com.

