The Best 4th Of July Fireworks Show In Pennsylvania

It's time to break out the sparklers, and dust off the grill! Independence Day is less than a week away, and what better way to celebrate than by attending a 4th of July fireworks show? Firework shows are a long-standing tradition and a fun community event for the whole family. There is one show in each state known for putting on the best fireworks display around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best 4th of July fireworks display in Pennsylvania is the WaWa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular held in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. For more information visit the event's website.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best 4th of July fireworks display in the entire state:

"Philadelphia is the birthplace of America, so when you celebrate the 4th of July here, you’ll almost feel like you’re in the room where it happened. Plus, the WaWa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art is something even Hamilton and Burr could agree is fantastic. The show starts at 9:45 p.m., and spectators gather on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle. Can’t make it there? The fireworks will also be broadcast on local weather and television stations—and afterward, you might as well watch one of these 4th of July movies too."

For a continued list of the best 4th of July firework displays across the country visit rd.com.