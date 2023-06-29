The Best 4th Of July Fireworks Show In Texas

It's time to break out the sparklers, and dust off the grill! Independence Day is less than a week away, and what better way to celebrate than by attending a 4th of July fireworks show? Firework shows are a long-standing tradition and a fun community event for the whole family. There is one show in each state known for putting on the best fireworks display around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best 4th of July fireworks display in Texas is held on July 3rd at the Addison Kaboom Town Independence Day located north of Dallas. For more information visit the event's website.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best 4th of July fireworks display in the entire state:

"Although the celebration takes place on July 3rd, the Addison Kaboom Town Independence Day, just north of Dallas, still found its way onto our list. It’s one of the most iconic 4th of July fireworks displays in the country, drawing almost 400,000 annual visitors to gaze at more than 1,500 pounds of fireworks exploding in the sky. The fireworks can be watched throughout the city, including at watch parties hosted by many of the area’s restaurants. The event traditionally features a concert and air show, and this year, organizers say the air show will include flyovers across town."

For a continued list of the best 4th of July firework displays across the country visit rd.com.