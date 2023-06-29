The Best County To Live In Colorado

When people move to a new area, they often don't consider the benefits a county can provide. These counties, when compared to others in the state, could provide better tax rates, more amenities, or just a better quality of life. Some even have special perks for residents, such as free days at popular attractions.

24/7 Wall St. determined the best county to live in every state using the United Nations' Human Development Index. Researchers ranked counties based on "a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree, and the poverty rate," according to the website.

The study found that Colorado's best county to live in is Pitkin County! Here's why:

"With an estimated life expectancy at birth that’s over a decade longer than the national average, the county has one of the healthiest populations in the United States. Health outcomes tend to be better in areas with well educated, financially secure populations. In Pitkin County, 62.3% of adults have a Bachelor’s degree or higher, and only 5.2% of the population live below the poverty line... Home to the ski resort town of Aspen, Pitkin County is a popular destination for the wealthy and appeals to outdoor lovers at all levels. In addition to skiing and other winter sports, recreational opportunities in the area include hiking, climbing, biking, fishing, and more."

Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.