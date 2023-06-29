The Best County To Live In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

June 29, 2023

Florida, Naples, Residential Community
Photo: Getty Images

When people move to a new area, they often don't consider the benefits a county can provide. These counties, when compared to others in the state, could provide better tax rates, more amenities, or just a better quality of life. Some even have special perks for residents, such as free days at popular attractions.

24/7 Wall St. determined the best county to live in every state using the United Nations' Human Development Index. Researchers ranked counties based on "a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree, and the poverty rate," according to the website.

The study found that Florida's best county to live in is Collier County! Here's why:

"With a well-educated, healthy, and financially secure population, it ranks as the best county to live in in the state. An estimated 37.9% of the county’s adult population have a Bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 31.5% of all adults in Florida. Financial security and health outcomes tend to improve with educational attainment, and in Collier County only 10.6% of the population live below the poverty line, compared to 13.1% of all Florida residents. And at 85.3 years, life expectancy at birth is nearly six years longer than it is across the state."

Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.

