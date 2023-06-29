The Best County To Live In Washington

When people move to a new area, they often don't consider the benefits a county can provide. These counties, when compared to others in the state, could provide better tax rates, more amenities, or just a better quality of life. Some even have special perks for residents, such as free days at popular attractions.

24/7 Wall St. determined the best county to live in every state using the United Nations' Human Development Index. Researchers ranked counties based on "a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree, and the poverty rate," according to the website.

The study found that Washington's best county to live in is San Juan County! Here's why:

"San Juan County is made up of a cluster of islands near the northwestern corner of Washington state. Of the 39 counties in the state, San Juan ranks as the best to live in, largely because of health outcomes among local residents. At 84.4 years, life expectancy at birth in the county is over four years longer than the statewide average. San Juan also has a well-educated population. An estimated 51.3% of adults in the county have a Bachelor’s degree or higher."

Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.