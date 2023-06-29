WATCH: Plane Makes 'Smooth' Landing Without Front Landing Gear

The pilots on a Delta Air Lines flight were praised for making a "smooth" landing without the front landing gear. Delta said that Flight 1092 made an emergency landing at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday (June 28) after the front landing gear failed to deploy.

A passenger told WCNC that they realized something was wrong when the pilot abruptly aborted the landing.

"Initially, we were going down to land, and we got 30, maybe 50 feet from the runway, and the pilot sped up and kind of took off again. He didn't want to land."

"That was kind of the first sign of, 'Oh, something must be pretty wrong.'"

After circling the airport a few times, the pilots attempted to land again. Chris Skotarczak told CNN that the crew helped keep everybody calm as the aircraft prepared to land.

"The crew stepped up and started going over all the procedures and safety emergency protocols," Skotarczak said.

"I could see the plane's shadow and was able to see there was no nose gear down. We throttled back up and then circled a few times, and finally came in for a landing. It was a smooth landing, and [the] pilots and crew were amazing. Calm and collected in the cabin, and everyone remained calm."

Officials said that none of the 96 passengers or five crew members were injured in the landing.

WCNC shared a video taken by a passenger from inside the plane as it touched down safely and came to a stop.