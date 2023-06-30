4 Arizona Spots Named Among 'Most Beautiful' Landmarks In America

Several locations around Arizona showcase just why the U.S. has forever been called America the Beautiful, joining a list of some of the most stunning landmarks in the country.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the 25 most gorgeous landmarks in America that highlight the beauty of this vast country, from popular destinations like the Golden Gate Bridge and Mount Rushmore to modern wonders like Grand Central Station and the Statue of Liberty.

According to the site, four Arizona landmarks made the list: Monument Valley, Grand Canyon, Havasupai Falls and Hoover Dam. Arizona and Utah's Monument Valley was called the "enduring image of the American West" and the Grand Canyon the "most distinguishable landmark" in America while Havasupai Falls and it's surrounding valley was described as "paradise-like" and the Hoover Dam along the Arizona/Nevada border as "an engineering marvel."

These are the 25 most beautiful landmarks in the country:

Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco)

Niagara Falls (New York)

Mount Rushmore (South Dakota)

Devils Tower (Wyoming)

Monument Valley (Arizona, Utah)

Mystic Seaport Museum (Connecticut)

Monticello (Virginia)

Haystack Rock (Oregon)

Oak Alley Plantation (Louisiana)

Portland Head Light (Cape Elizabeth, Maine)

Grand Canyon (Arizona)

Crater Lake (Oregon)

Space Needle (Seattle)

Old Faithful, Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming)

Havasupai Falls (Arizona)

Denali (Alaska)

Temple Square and Salt Lake Temple (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Boston Common (Boston, Massachusetts)

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse (North Carolina)

The Giant Forest (California)

The Breakers (Newport, Rhode Island)

The Statue of Liberty (New York)

Mono Lake (California)

Hoover Dam (Arizona/Nevada)

Grand Central Terminal (New York City)

Check out Trips To Discover's full list to read up on the most beautiful American landmarks.