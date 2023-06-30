Academy Award Winner Alan Arkin Dead At 89

Academy Award winner Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89, his sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed in an exclusive joint statement to PEOPLE.com on the family's behalf.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," the statement reads.

Arkin was a decorated actor and comedian both on the stage and screen, receiving four Academy Award nominations, which included winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in Little Miss Sunshine in 2006, as well as winning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in Enter Laughing in 1963. The Brooklyn native's career spanned eight decades and included earlier film roles in The Russians are Coming, The Russians Are Coming, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter and Popi and later roles in Little Miss Sunshine, Argo and, most recently, co-starring alongside Michael Douglas in the Netflix television series The Kominsky Method, which earned him two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2019 and 2020, having previously received four Emmy nominations during his career.

"I'm like a horse going down the trail," Arkin told the Guardian in 2020 while discussing his lengthy career. "Acting is so ingrained in my physiognomy and the channels of my brain that I find myself missing aspects of the business. But I don’t need it any more. I should probably get over it.”