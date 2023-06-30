Babysitter Drove Infants From Florida To Wisconsin, Left Them In Park: Cops

Two children were found safe over 1,000 miles away from their home after being kidnapped by their babysitter. The Bay County Sheriff's Office said that Adalyn Jean Burkett, 18, and Marquan Edwards, 22, took the children, ages 1 and 2, and drove from Panama City, Florida, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 23, using the car of the children's mother.

A missing child alert was issued for the two children, DeKarsen and Delyla Middleton.

Authorities received information that Burkett and Edwards were in Milwaukee and prepared to make an arrest. Once the pair learned that a missing child alert was issued and police were on their tail, they abandoned the two kids in a public park.

Officers found the children, who were unharmed. They were reunited with their family the next day.

Meanwhile, U.S. Marshalls tracked down Burkett and Edwards and took them into custody.

The family said they were shocked that Burkett, who was a close family friend, took their kids to Wisconsin.

"We never thought she would have done something like that. We trusted her," the children's grandmother, Tina Leach told WISN. "It just shows you who you can't trust."

Burkett and Edwards remained locked up in Wisconsin and could face charges both there and in Florida.