“The shooting happened from somebody inside the car,” Williams said while rehashing the scene for the jury. "Based on the angle of this projectile, the blowback is indicative of a firearm being in close proximity of the head."



The damning testimony puts another dent in the defense's argument that Melly's late friends had died as a result of shots from someone in another car. The jury had already seen alleged texts from Melly to his mother in which he asked her to "Get me a Glock ASAP." They also heard medical experts who performed the autopsy on both victims say that they died from bullet wounds to the head that entered on the left side. The prosecution also provided footage that showed Henry driving the car with Juvy in the front passenger seat, Melly in the left rear seat and Sakchaser in the rear right seat.



Melly currently stands accused of murdering both of the victims and recruiting Henry to help him make the incident look like it was a drive-by shooting. If he's convicted, he could face the death penalty.

