Detective In YNW Melly Trial Says Victims Weren't Shot In Drive-By Shooting
By Tony M. Centeno
June 30, 2023
YNW Melly's trial is still ongoing, but testimony from one witness dealt a major blow to the rapper's defense.
During the proceedings on Wednesday, June 28, detective Sgt. Christopher Williams took the witness stand for the prosecution and said the deadly shots that took the lives of victims Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas Jr. and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams came from inside the car. Williams testified that the shooting, which both Melly and his cohort Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry long claimed was a drive-by, happened while the victims were seated inside the same Jeep Cherokee Henry had drove to the hospital.
“The shooting happened from somebody inside the car,” Williams said while rehashing the scene for the jury. "Based on the angle of this projectile, the blowback is indicative of a firearm being in close proximity of the head."
The damning testimony puts another dent in the defense's argument that Melly's late friends had died as a result of shots from someone in another car. The jury had already seen alleged texts from Melly to his mother in which he asked her to "Get me a Glock ASAP." They also heard medical experts who performed the autopsy on both victims say that they died from bullet wounds to the head that entered on the left side. The prosecution also provided footage that showed Henry driving the car with Juvy in the front passenger seat, Melly in the left rear seat and Sakchaser in the rear right seat.
Melly currently stands accused of murdering both of the victims and recruiting Henry to help him make the incident look like it was a drive-by shooting. If he's convicted, he could face the death penalty.