Draymond Green Makes Free Agency Decision

Draymond Green is staying with the Golden State Warriors, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

Green has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with Golden State, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to Charania at the official beginning of the NBA free agency period on Friday (June 30).

"Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4," Charania tweeted.

Green declined his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season earlier this month, which his agent said led to all options being on the table, including exploring a possible sign-and-trade before the forward officially hit the free agent