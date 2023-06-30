Draymond Green Makes Free Agency Decision
By Jason Hall
June 30, 2023
Draymond Green is staying with the Golden State Warriors, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.
Green has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with Golden State, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to Charania at the official beginning of the NBA free agency period on Friday (June 30).
"Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4," Charania tweeted.
Green declined his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season earlier this month, which his agent said led to all options being on the table, including exploring a possible sign-and-trade before the forward officially hit the free agent
The former Defensive Player of the Year's decision came weeks before the Warriors traded Jordan Poole -- who Green punched in training camp -- for veteran All-Star point guard Chris Paul on June 22.
Green was selected by Golden State at No. 35 overall in the second-round of the 2012 NBA Draft. The former Michigan State standout was a key part of the Warriors' four NBA championships in eight years, winning the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, as well as being selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team four times (2015-17, 2021), NBA All-Defensive Second Team four times (2018, 2019, 2022, 2023) and NBA All-Star Game four times (2016-18, 2022).
Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game during the 2022-23 NBA season, which began with a fine for punching teammate Jordan Poole during training camp. The forward's decision comes weeks after longtime Warriors general manager Bob Myers announced his resignation and was later replaced by former NBA swingman Mike Dunleavy Jr.