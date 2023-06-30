East Coast-Inspired Shop Named Washington's Best Deli

Before grocery stores had deli sections, people simply went to actual delis to pick up meats, specialty cheeses, and all kinds of offerings. Born in Europe, these markets made their way to the United States and kept up their presence ever since then. Nowadays, you can find delis selling packed sandwiches, fresh bread, and many different meals.

If you love picking up ready-to-eat meals, LoveFood found the best deli in every state. The website states, “We’ve searched each state for the best and most highly rated deli, from street-corner stalwarts where the sausages, cured meats, and pickles are made in-house, to favorite places when you're looking to satisfy lunchtime cravings.”

Tat's Deli was named Washington's top deli! Here's why it was chosen:

"Tat's Deli was opened by two friends who grew up in New Jersey and Philadelphia and wanted to bring a taste of home to Seattle. Channeling the vibe, and the menu, of east coast delis, Tat's serves a huge range of hoagies, cheesesteaks, and hot subs. Customers especially love their signature Tat'strami sandwich, packed with in-house pastrami, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and coleslaw."