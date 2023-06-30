Here's The Best Fireworks Display In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

June 30, 2023

Fireworks Celebration
Photo: Getty Images

A Fourth of July celebration isn't complete without a round of fireworks. This tradition has been around for almost as long as the national holiday itself. Usually, these bright displays accompany other fun events, such as festivals, parades, and 5K runs. No matter the occasion or where you're gathering, you're guaranteed a stellar experience.

If you're thinking about staying local for your 4th of July celebration, or happen to be in another area for the holiday, Reader's Digest found something for you. They found the best fireworks display in every state.

According to writers, St. Augustine has the most stunning fireworks display in Florida! Here's why:

"St. Augustine is home to some of the most stunning historic buildings and most gorgeous beaches in Florida, but on July 4th, all eyes will be trained on the explosions of color bursting above the waterfront. The fireworks will illuminate the sky over Matanzas Bay, in full view of the Castillos de San Marcos and the Bridge of Lions. Visitors are invited to stand along the streets or on the bridge to take in the fireworks show, which will be preceded by a two-hour program of live big band music played by a local orchestra."

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on rd.com.

