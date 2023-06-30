Historic Bakery Named Florida's Best Deli

Before grocery stores had deli sections, people simply went to actual delis to pick up meats, specialty cheeses, and all kinds of offerings. Born in Europe, these markets made their way to the United States and kept up their presence ever since then. Nowadays, you can find delis selling packed sandwiches, fresh bread, and many different meals.

If you love picking up ready-to-eat meals, LoveFood found the best deli in every state. The website states, “We’ve searched each state for the best and most highly rated deli, from street-corner stalwarts where the sausages, cured meats, and pickles are made in-house, to favorite places when you're looking to satisfy lunchtime cravings.”

La Segunda Central Bakery was named Florida's top deli! Here's why it was chosen:

"This Ybor City mainstay is best-known for its perfectly crisp and chewy Cuban bread, an essential base for the meat-stuffed Cuban sandwich, which some claim was invented in this Tampa neighborhood. La Segunda has been a cornerstone of the area since it opened in 1915, and it’s a favorite for everything from Cuban-style breakfasts of toast, pastries, and café con leche, to the legendary sandwich itself."