Kyrie Irving Makes Free Agency Decision

Kyrie Irving has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to stay with the Dallas Mavericks, the Athletic's Shams Charania reported shortly after the official beginning of the NBA's free agency period on Friday (June 30).

Irving is represented by his step-mom, Shetellia Riley Irving, who "will become the first Black woman to negotiate and complete an NBA contract" upon the agreement between the point guard and the Mavericks, according to Charania.