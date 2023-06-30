Kyrie Irving Makes Free Agency Decision
By Jason Hall
June 30, 2023
Kyrie Irving has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to stay with the Dallas Mavericks, the Athletic's Shams Charania reported shortly after the official beginning of the NBA's free agency period on Friday (June 30).
"Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned," Charania tweeted.
Irving is represented by his step-mom, Shetellia Riley Irving, who "will become the first Black woman to negotiate and complete an NBA contract" upon the agreement between the point guard and the Mavericks, according to Charania.
Kyrie Irving’s agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, will become the first Black woman to negotiate and complete an NBA contract. https://t.co/hcI5HaKDAe— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023
Irving was acquired by Dallas prior to the trade with the Brooklyn Nets just prior to the trade deadline. The Mavericks acquiring the former NBA champion in an effort to pair him with franchise forward Luka Dončić, though the team went 5-11 in the 16 games in which the two played together last season.
Irving averaged 26.9 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 20 games for the Dallas last season, as well as a combined 27.1 points, 5.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals during his 60 games between the Mavericks and Nets.
The former No. 1 overall pick has played for four teams since 2017, having requested and been granted trades during his tenures with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nets, signing with the latter after a two-season stint with the Boston Celtics.