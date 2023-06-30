Lil Uzi Vert Recruits Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott & More For 'Pink Tape'

The album has been in the making for the past three years. After they first announced it at the end of 2020, Uzi continued to drop hints and updates about the project that fueled plenty of hype from fans. The biggest track from the album "Just Wanna Rock" dropped last year and has been dominating the airwaves ever since.



Uzi began to step up the rollout for the album over the past few weeks. After debuting new songs at both Summer Smash in Chicago and the BET Awards 2023, the 27-year-old dropped a wild trailer for the album on Monday. The film was half-anime and half live-action featuring Uzi as a superhero who fought to get back the pink jewel that used to live on his forehead. They also revealed two versions of the album, but the artwork that features them standing in front of a pink-and-black American flag became the official cover.



Listen to Lil Uzi Vert's new album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE