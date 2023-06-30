Mother Accused Of Shooting Son During Argument Over Video Game Console

A Georgia mother was arrested after allegedly shooting her own son during an argument in their Atlanta home. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said that they received a call about a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Thursday (June 29) night.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said that 34-year-old Jaquana Butler got into a heated argument with her 17-year-old son over a video game console. During the argument, Butler allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at her son, striking him several times.

Paramedics rushed the teen to a local hospital. He is still alive, though authorities have not provided any information about his condition.

Butler was taken into custody and booked into Fulton County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and cruelty to children. It is unknown if she has a lawyer or when her next court appearance is scheduled for.