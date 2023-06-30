Mother Accused Of Shooting Son During Argument Over Video Game Console

By Bill Galluccio

June 30, 2023

Jaquana Butler
Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia mother was arrested after allegedly shooting her own son during an argument in their Atlanta home. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said that they received a call about a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Thursday (June 29) night.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said that 34-year-old Jaquana Butler got into a heated argument with her 17-year-old son over a video game console. During the argument, Butler allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at her son, striking him several times.

Paramedics rushed the teen to a local hospital. He is still alive, though authorities have not provided any information about his condition.

Butler was taken into custody and booked into Fulton County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and cruelty to children. It is unknown if she has a lawyer or when her next court appearance is scheduled for.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.