North Carolina Locale Named Among 'Most Beautiful' Landmarks In America

North Carolina has no shortage of incredibly beautiful destinations, but one locale showcases just why the U.S. has forever been called America the Beautiful, joining a list of some of the most stunning landmarks in the country.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the 25 most gorgeous landmarks in America that highlight the beauty of this vast country, from popular destinations like the Golden Gate Bridge and Mount Rushmore to modern wonders like Grand Central Station and the Statue of Liberty.

According to the site, one spot in North Carolina made the list. The iconic Cape Hatteras Lighthouse has been a stalwart monument on the Outer Banks for centuries attempting to guide ships through treacherous waters. Here's what the site had to say:

"The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is the tallest brick lighthouse in North America, standing at 210 feet overlooking one of the most ominous spots in maritime history. The 'Graveyard of the Atlanta,' was originally constructed in the late 1700s, though today's lighthouse was built in 1870. Its spiraling black-and-white pattern was added a few years later to help mariners distinguish it while they sailed along the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks. The lighthouse, with a beacon that can be seen for nearly 20 miles out to see, continues to safeguard what's known as one of the most dangerous sections of the Atlantic coast — more than 2,000 ships have been wrecked on sandbars in the area over the past 500 years."

These are the 25 most beautiful landmarks in the country:

Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco)

Niagara Falls (New York)

Mount Rushmore (South Dakota)

Devils Tower (Wyoming)

Monument Valley (Arizona, Utah)

Mystic Seaport Museum (Connecticut)

Monticello (Virginia)

Haystack Rock (Oregon)

Oak Alley Plantation (Louisiana)

Portland Head Light (Cape Elizabeth, Maine)

Grand Canyon (Arizona)

Crater Lake (Oregon)

Space Needle (Seattle)

Old Faithful, Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming)

Havasupai Falls (Arizona)

Denali (Alaska)

Temple Square and Salt Lake Temple (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Boston Common (Boston, Massachusetts)

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse (North Carolina)

The Giant Forest (California)

The Breakers (Newport, Rhode Island)

The Statue of Liberty (New York)

Mono Lake (California)

Hoover Dam (Arizona/Nevada)

Grand Central Terminal (New York City)

Check out Trips To Discover's full list to read up on the most beautiful American landmarks.