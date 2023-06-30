PHOTOS: Texas Family 'Spooked' By Visit From Silent, Slithery Guest

A family living in San Antonio woke up to a shocking scene on Monday when they saw an unwelcome guest slithering across their kitchen floor at 2:00 a.m. According to a post shared by San Antonio Animal Care Services, the family immediately called the police department for help who then called San Antonio Animal Care Services for backup.

Upon arrival, both the police department and the animal care services employee, saw exactly why the family was so spooked. Resting behind their dishwasher was a ball python!

"Animal Care Officer Guevara arrived shortly after and found the snake hiding behind the dishwasher. With the family and SAPD Officer’s help, Officer Guevara moved the dishwasher out of the way and scooped up the timid but friendly snake! She identified the slithering serpent to be a ball python – which is a species of snake commonly kept as pets."

After being captured, Zolta the snake was taken to an animal care facility before being transferred to one of the service department's private rescue partners. San Antonio Animal Care Services expressed how thankful they were that the family called for help instead of harming the snake, and detailed what others should do if they find themselves in a similar situation.