Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The United States Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court ruled that the program was an unconstitutional use of presidential power because the program was not authorized by Congress.

"The Secretary asserts that the HEROES Act grants him the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal. It does not," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. "We hold today that the Act allows the Secretary to 'waive or modify' existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the Education Act, not to rewrite that statute from the ground up."

Biden's plan would have provided between $10,000 and $20,000 in relief to millions of borrowers, costing about $400 billion.

The White House said it expected the ruling and plans to unveil new measures to help protect student loan borrowers.

The ruling comes as millions of Americans are preparing to restart payments on their loans, which had been suspended in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Education said that loans will start accruing interest again in September, and the first payments will be due in October.