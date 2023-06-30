The Best Deli In California

If you're not already hungry for lunch, you might be after reading this article! Delis are known for serving a variety of meats, cheeses, breads, soups, and other pre-made snacks. You can stop by your local deli to purchase ingredients for sandwiches to eat while you're out and about, for charcuterie boards with friends, and many more settings. Some delis even offer sandwiches already stacked high with meat, cheese, pickles, and sauce for those who do not wish to create their own. These shops can be a healthy, natural, alternative to fast foods and other restaurants, especially if the ingredients were locally or regionally sourced.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best deli in all of California is the Molinari Delicatessen found in San Francisco.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Delis don’t come much more old-school than Molinari, in San Francisco’s North Beach or 'Little Italy' neighborhood. To say the shelves heave under jars, tins, bottles, and boxes is an understatement. There’s an eye-popping array of pastas, olive oils, cured meats, cheeses, sauces, and coffee. It’s a great spot to stock up on authentic Italian foods, of course, although people also come for the incredible sandwiches, with mouth-watering options like Sicilian sausage and grilled eggplant in marinara sauce."

For a continued list of the best deli in each state visit lovefood.com.