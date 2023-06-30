The Best Deli In Illinois

If you're not already hungry for lunch, you might be after reading this article! Delis are known for serving a variety of meats, cheeses, breads, soups, and other pre-made snacks. You can stop by your local deli to purchase ingredients for sandwiches to eat while you're out and about, for charcuterie boards with friends, and many more settings. Some delis even offer sandwiches already stacked high with meat, cheese, pickles, and sauce for those who do not wish to create their own. These shops can be a healthy, natural, alternative to fast foods and other restaurants, especially if the ingredients were locally or regionally sourced.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best deli in all of Illinois is Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen found in Chicago.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"From the checkered floor to the rows of tables that run the length of the skinny space, Manny’s oozes old-school deli charm. Opened in 1942, this venerable spot has a deli counter stocked with bagels, cured meats, pickles, and pastries. The café also serves a range of hot sandwiches and pretty much every breakfast option you could imagine. It’s the type of place that feeds your soul as well as your belly."

For a continued list of the best deli in each state visit lovefood.com.