The Best Deli In Michigan

If you're not already hungry for lunch, you might be after reading this article! Delis are known for serving a variety of meats, cheeses, breads, soups, and other pre-made snacks. You can stop by your local deli to purchase ingredients for sandwiches to eat while you're out and about, for charcuterie boards with friends, and many more settings. Some delis even offer sandwiches already stacked high with meat, cheese, pickles, and sauce for those who do not wish to create their own. These shops can be a healthy, natural, alternative to fast foods and other restaurants, especially if the ingredients were locally or regionally sourced.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best deli in all of Michigan is Zingerman's Delicatessen found in Ann Arbor.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Zingerman’s is such an integral part of Ann Arbor’s food landscape that people are willing to travel just to get a bite of one of their generously filled Reubens. There’s often a wait, but that doesn’t seem to put anyone off. The deli opened near the city's farmers' market in 1982, and is famous for made-to-order sandwiches with Black Angus corned beef, pastrami, and house-made chopped liver. The store also sells regional cheeses, olive oils, vinegars, cured meats, smoked fish, and coffee."

