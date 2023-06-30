The Best Deli In Minnesota

If you're not already hungry for lunch, you might be after reading this article! Delis are known for serving a variety of meats, cheeses, breads, soups, and other pre-made snacks. You can stop by your local deli to purchase ingredients for sandwiches to eat while you're out and about, for charcuterie boards with friends, and many more settings. Some delis even offer sandwiches already stacked high with meat, cheese, pickles, and sauce for those who do not wish to create their own. These shops can be a healthy, natural, alternative to fast foods and other restaurants, especially if the ingredients were locally or regionally sourced.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best deli in all of Minnesota is Kramarczuk's found in Minneapolis.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"This 1954-established Eastern European deli specializes in superlative sausages, made in-house to traditional recipes from countries including Ukraine and Poland. They’re sold raw, smoked, or pre-cooked, alongside a range of other meats like steaks, burgers, hams, and pâtés. There’s a range of pastries, cakes, breads, and packaged goods on sale too."

