The Best Deli In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

June 30, 2023

Charcuterie
Photo: Image Source

If you're not already hungry for lunch, you might be after reading this article! Delis are known for serving a variety of meats, cheeses, breads, soups, and other pre-made snacks. You can stop by your local deli to purchase ingredients for sandwiches to eat while you're out and about, for charcuterie boards with friends, and many more settings. Some delis even offer sandwiches already stacked high with meat, cheese, pickles, and sauce for those who do not wish to create their own. These shops can be a healthy, natural, alternative to fast foods and other restaurants, especially if the ingredients were locally or regionally sourced.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best deli in all of Minnesota is Kramarczuk's found in Minneapolis.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"This 1954-established Eastern European deli specializes in superlative sausages, made in-house to traditional recipes from countries including Ukraine and Poland. They’re sold raw, smoked, or pre-cooked, alongside a range of other meats like steaks, burgers, hams, and pâtés. There’s a range of pastries, cakes, breads, and packaged goods on sale too."

For a continued list of the best deli in each state visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.