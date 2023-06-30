The Best Deli In Nebraska

If you're not already hungry for lunch, you might be after reading this article! Delis are known for serving a variety of meats, cheeses, breads, soups, and other pre-made snacks. You can stop by your local deli to purchase ingredients for sandwiches to eat while you're out and about, for charcuterie boards with friends, and many more settings. Some delis even offer sandwiches already stacked high with meat, cheese, pickles, and sauce for those who do not wish to create their own. These shops can be a healthy, natural, alternative to fast foods and other restaurants, especially if the ingredients were locally or regionally sourced.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best deli in all of Nebraska is Jacobo’s Grocery & Deli found in Omaha.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Jacobo’s isn’t just a great place to pick up Mexican groceries and deli items; it’s the type of place people dream about. In particular, they dream about the tamales. And the tortillas. And the salsas… Everything is fresh, perfectly prepared, and authentic, from the baked goods to the tortillas (pressed in-store) and deli meats."

