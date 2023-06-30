Independence Day, the Fourth of July, 'Merica Day. Whatever you call it, celebrations abound across the U.S. to mark the colonies' historic declaration of independence from Great Britain to make America what it is today. With incredible fireworks shows and tasty food grilled up for everyone to enjoy, the parties can be pretty amazing.

Reader's Digest knows how big Independence Day celebrations can get around the country so it searched out the best Fourth of July fireworks display in each state, from massive day-long celebrations to spectacular light shows sure to dazzle everyone watching both young and old.

According to the site, the best fireworks display in Ohio can be found at Columbus' Red, White and BOOM!, which has been treating crowds to red, white and blue fun for four decades. Here's what RD had to say:

"... Enjoy the largest single-day even in the capital city with Red, White and Boom! A community tradition for 40 years that brings together more than 400,000 attendees, it's a free, all-ages event that features a parade, street festival, and two stages of live musical performance."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best fireworks displays around the country.