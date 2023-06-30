Independence Day, the Fourth of July, 'Merica Day. Whatever you call it, celebrations abound across the U.S. to mark the colonies' historic declaration of independence from Great Britain to make America what it is today. With incredible fireworks shows and tasty food grilled up for everyone to enjoy, the parties can be pretty amazing.

Reader's Digest knows how big Independence Day celebrations can get around the country so it searched out the best Fourth of July fireworks display in each state, from massive day-long celebrations to spectacular light shows sure to dazzle everyone watching both young and old.

According to the site, the best fireworks display in Tennessee can be found at Nashville's Let Freedom Sing! celebration, which is filled with plenty of live music (it is Music City after all) and red, white and blue fun. Here's what RD had to say:

"Nashville is going all-out this Independence Day with the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration. And, of course, there will be tons of great patriotic music to go along with the stunning fireworks display, including [live] performances ... downtown during this free 4th of July celebration. Even cooler, the fireworks display will be synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best fireworks displays around the country.