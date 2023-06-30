Independence Day, the Fourth of July, 'Merica Day. Whatever you call it, celebrations abound across the U.S. to mark the colonies' historic declaration of independence from Great Britain to make America what it is today. With incredible fireworks shows and tasty food grilled up for everyone to enjoy, the parties can be pretty amazing.

Reader's Digest knows how big Independence Day celebrations can get around the country so it searched out the best Fourth of July fireworks display in each state, from massive day-long celebrations to spectacular light shows sure to dazzle everyone watching both young and old.

According to the site, the best fireworks display in Wisconsin can be found at Bailey's Harbor in Door County, which treats crowds to plenty of red, white and blue fun. Here's what RD had to say:

"Close your eyes and picture this: waking up to a pancake breakfast and fresh cinnamon rolls, rolling into midday with live music, arts and crafts while munching on popcorn and frozen custard, checking out vintage cars, watching the kids get their faces painted, and then checking out the stunning 4th of July fireworks display over Bailey's Harbor. All this can be yours over Independence Day weekend in Door County, one of the Midwest's best vacation spots."

