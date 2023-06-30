Truck Driver Was 'Actively' Using TikTok Before Crash That Killed 5: Cops

Authorities in Arizona have arrested the truck driver in a fatal accident in January that left five people dead. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said that 36-year-old Danny Tiner was "actively" using TikTok prior to the crash.

In addition, Tiner was also speeding when his tractor-trailer rear-ended two cars that were stopped in traffic on the I-10 freeway in Chandler. The two vehicles were crushed between Tiner's truck and the tractor-trailer in front of them. In addition, the crash sparked a large fire that closed the freeway for 11 hours.

"The investigation revealed Tiner was traveling 68 mph in the posted 55-mph construction zone, and was actively using the TikTok application on his cell phone at the time of the collision," the department said in a statement announcing Tiner's arrest.

Authorities said that Tiner initially told investigators that he received a notification on his work tablet and looked down to acknowledge it. He said that when he looked back up, he saw the stopped cars but could not brake in time to avoid slamming into them.

However, investigators with the FBI reviewed his phone and tablet and determined that he was using TikTok prior to the crash.

Tiner is facing multiple charges, including five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.