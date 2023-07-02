Chrissy Teigen Recreates Iconic 'Barbie' Shoe Scene
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 2, 2023
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family spent a night in the Barbie Dream House and she's sharing all of the adorable photos and one hilarious video of herself trying to recreate a beloved scene from the movie's trailer.
The mother of four took to Instagram this week to share photos of her and Legend as well as their eldest children Miles and Luna enjoying the one-of-a-kind Airbnb in California. The house seems full of photo ops perfect for Instagram including a neon sign of a rollerskate and a giant Barbie horse that you can sit on. Fans took to the comments section to discuss the inside look at the Barbie Dream House. "This looks like an amazing fever dream," one fan joked. "
Another highlight from the family's "night at Ken's" as Teigen wrote in her caption, was the model's attempt at recreating Margot Robbie's iconic shoe scene from the very first teaser of the movie. In the video, Teigen tries to step out of her hot pink high heels while staying on her toes, just like an actual Barbie would.
When it first came out, Teigen had some questions. "I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot," she tweeted back in early April.
Robbie went on to answer all of those questions in a recent interview with Fandango. "Those are my feet. [There were] probably about eight takes, it wasn’t that many. I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor – double-sided tape – for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off. So that I could get my feet out of them. And I was holding on to a bar, but that’s it. I wasn’t in like a harness or anything. I just walked up and kind of held onto the bar above camera.”