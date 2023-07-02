Chrissy Teigen Recreates Iconic 'Barbie' Shoe Scene

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family spent a night in the Barbie Dream House and she's sharing all of the adorable photos and one hilarious video of herself trying to recreate a beloved scene from the movie's trailer.

The mother of four took to Instagram this week to share photos of her and Legend as well as their eldest children Miles and Luna enjoying the one-of-a-kind Airbnb in California. The house seems full of photo ops perfect for Instagram including a neon sign of a rollerskate and a giant Barbie horse that you can sit on. Fans took to the comments section to discuss the inside look at the Barbie Dream House. "This looks like an amazing fever dream," one fan joked. "