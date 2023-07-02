Ed Sheeran Crashes Young Musicians' Recital In Adorable Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 2, 2023
Ed Sheeran is continuing his tradition of surprising unsuspecting fans as he travels for his Mathematics Tour. His latest unannounced visit is probably one of the sweetest yet. Over the weekend, Sheeran crashed a youth orchestra recital taking place at the Tobin Community Center in Boston.
In video footage from the special moment, the kids played a version of Sheeran's latest single from his new album, "Eyes Closed," which they had been practicing without knowing the global star would be joining them for the performance. Sheeran started out off-stage, singing along to the music with a mic, before joining the performers on stage.
Sheeran also took a moment to speak with the performers and the excited audience. Seeing the young performers also took the singer back to his own musical childhood. "I used to play cello when I was a kid. This reminds me of the things I used to play," Sheeran said on stage. "This is so good guys, so good," he told the young performers. "You guys are fantastic. Thanks for letting me play with you."
The group then went on to perform "Eyes Closed," with Sheeran onstage and playing with his guitar. After the amazing performance, Sheeran personally invited all of the performers and their audience members to his show happening in Boston that night. "If you all want tickets to tonight's show, you can all have tickets to tonight's show,' Sheeran said as the crowd erupted into appreciative cheers. "We'll hook you and your families up," he told the performers.
Ed didn't stop there though. He also gifted the guitarist in the group an autographed acoustic guitar and stayed well after the performance to take a group photo as well as selfies with audience members.