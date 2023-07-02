Ed Sheeran Crashes Young Musicians' Recital In Adorable Video

Sheeran also took a moment to speak with the performers and the excited audience. Seeing the young performers also took the singer back to his own musical childhood. "I used to play cello when I was a kid. This reminds me of the things I used to play," Sheeran said on stage. "This is so good guys, so good," he told the young performers. "You guys are fantastic. Thanks for letting me play with you."

The group then went on to perform "Eyes Closed," with Sheeran onstage and playing with his guitar. After the amazing performance, Sheeran personally invited all of the performers and their audience members to his show happening in Boston that night. "If you all want tickets to tonight's show, you can all have tickets to tonight's show,' Sheeran said as the crowd erupted into appreciative cheers. "We'll hook you and your families up," he told the performers.

Ed didn't stop there though. He also gifted the guitarist in the group an autographed acoustic guitar and stayed well after the performance to take a group photo as well as selfies with audience members.