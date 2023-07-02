King Charles Kicked Out Queen's Beloved Assistant After Her Death

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

King Charles III reportedly forced his mother Queen Elizabeth II's favorite aide, Angela Kelly, to move out following her death in September 2022. According to a new book called Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, in which the author Valentine Low claims that the new monarch asked Kelly to move out of her cottage in Windsor Home Park even though allegedly thought she'd be allowed to live there after her longtime friend passed away.

“During the late Queen’s last years, there was no one outside her immediate family who was closer to her than Angela Kelly," Low wrote in an excerpt of the book per Page Six. "Her official title was Personal Assistant, Adviser and Curator to Her Majesty the Queen … but she was also her confidante, her friend and the person who looked after her more than anyone else; as Kelly would tell friends, she was effectively the Queen’s carer." According to Page Six, Kelly began working for the Queen in 1994 as her dresser and was responsible for putting together the late monarch's clothes, jewelry, and insignia.

Kelly isn't the first person King Charles has asked to move out of Windsor since he acceded to the throne last year. In March, it was revealed that the new monarch evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their estate in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news shortly after the reports came to light.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," reps for Harry and Meghan told Page Six. According to the outlet, the new monarch started the eviction process just one day after Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare was released on January 10th. King Charles is also reportedly planning on gifting the 5-bedroom home to the disgraced Prince Andrew.

