JAY-Z first told the story of his mother's battle to hide her sexuality on "Smile" off his previous studio album 4:44. Hov made the record a few hours after his mom officially came out to him. During an interview with David Letterman in 2018, the Roc Nation founder revealed his mom felt uneasy about the record at first. However, they both agreed that the meaning of the song was an important part of a conversation that needed to be had not just in Hip-Hop culture, but the world overall.



"Smile" got so much praise that the song was honored with the Special Recognition award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards. Hov allowed his mother Gloria to accept the award on his behalf following an introduction from Goo morning America's Robin Roberts.



“Here I am. I’m loving. I’m respectful," Carter said at the end of her speech. "I’m productive and I’m a human being who has a right to love who I love. So everybody... just smile, be free. Thank you and God bless.”



Congratulations to Gloria, Roxanne and the entire Carter family!