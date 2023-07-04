"I'm getting all the DM's this morning like 'Rozay I saw you do your dive. Are you ok?' Well I'ma be honest," Ross said. "'Am I ok?' Of course not. I blew my tire. I got on the stage. I was feeling the energy all the support from all the baddies. The biggest pool in the country and I gave everybody my word that I would do the double decker slapper...what is that? Who knows... I did a double bounce and boy my knee caught a flat."



Ross doesn't appear to be too fazed by the injury. After seeing all the discourse that emerged from the viral moment, the Miami native seemed to be more amused than anything else by all the jokes and comments. The injury didn't stop him from enjoying the rest of his weekend either. He spotted out on the town the following night.



