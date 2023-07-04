Rick Ross Speaks Out After His Knees Buckled While Attempting To Dive
By Tony M. Centeno
July 4, 2023
Rick Ross is speaking out after his knees gave out in front of the entire world over the weekend.
On Monday, July 3, the biggest bawse took to his Instagram Story to give an update on how he's feeling after he took a nasty dive during his massive pool party at his Promise Land mansion. The rapper and entrepreneur stood at the helm of his diving board on Sunday afternoon and prepared to do the "double decker slapper." According to video that circulated all over social media, Ross jumped on the diving board several times before his knees buckled and he landed in the water.
Rick Ross knees don’t wanna see him win 😭 @RickRoss (via @iHeartMemphis) pic.twitter.com/I1RS5fDE5Z— Overtime (@overtime) July 3, 2023
"I'm getting all the DM's this morning like 'Rozay I saw you do your dive. Are you ok?' Well I'ma be honest," Ross said. "'Am I ok?' Of course not. I blew my tire. I got on the stage. I was feeling the energy all the support from all the baddies. The biggest pool in the country and I gave everybody my word that I would do the double decker slapper...what is that? Who knows... I did a double bounce and boy my knee caught a flat."
Ross doesn't appear to be too fazed by the injury. After seeing all the discourse that emerged from the viral moment, the Miami native seemed to be more amused than anything else by all the jokes and comments. The injury didn't stop him from enjoying the rest of his weekend either. He spotted out on the town the following night.
See what Rick Ross had to say below.