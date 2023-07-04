Tainy Recruits Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny & More For Debut Album 'Data'

“I wanted to pay homage to some of the first artists who gave me a chance,” Tainy told Variety about the album's guest list. “Daddy Yankee has always been a top artist for me he was working on his own project at the time and said, ‘I know, you’re doing your project as well so if you want to get this done, it has to be in the next couple days,’ because he’s retiring. But for him to give me that chance to figure it out and have my track turn out even more amazing… it feels great. A lot of these artists have really inspired me – before I even started doing music. They’ve given me a lot of opportunities in trusting me. To me, that is ‘Data,’ everything that represents me, who I am and my journey.”

Tainy's DATA album is the culmination of the Puerto Rican musician's artistry over the years, his passion for music and his love for anime. After he started working on the project three years ago, Tainy traveled around the globe to Japan and other parts of the world to search for specific sounds, images, and collaborations that truly meant something to him.



Stream Tainy's entire DATA album below.